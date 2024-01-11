루마니아 레우 → 호주 달러

실제 환율로 RON → AUD 변환

1000 ron
330.51 aud

1.00000 RON = 0.33051 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:53
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8601851.096291.07871.470061.643360.93738518.592
1 GBP1.1625411.27435105.881.708971.910431.0897521.6135
1 USD0.912250.784714183.08581.341051.499140.8551516.9604
1 INR0.01097950.009444620.012035710.01614050.01804330.01029240.204131

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

루마니아 레우 → 호주 달러 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 RON을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 AUD을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 RON → AUD 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 루마니아 레우

RON → USD

RON → EUR

RON → CAD

RON → AUD

RON → GBP

RON → SGD

RON → CHF

RON → INR

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 루마니아 레우 / 호주 달러
1 RON0.33051 AUD
5 RON1.65253 AUD
10 RON3.30506 AUD
20 RON6.61012 AUD
50 RON16.52530 AUD
100 RON33.05060 AUD
250 RON82.62650 AUD
500 RON165.25300 AUD
1000 RON330.50600 AUD
2000 RON661.01200 AUD
5000 RON1652.53000 AUD
10000 RON3305.06000 AUD
환율 호주 달러 / 루마니아 레우
1 AUD3.02567 RON
5 AUD15.12835 RON
10 AUD30.25670 RON
20 AUD60.51340 RON
50 AUD151.28350 RON
100 AUD302.56700 RON
250 AUD756.41750 RON
500 AUD1512.83500 RON
1000 AUD3025.67000 RON
2000 AUD6051.34000 RON
5000 AUD15128.35000 RON
10000 AUD30256.70000 RON