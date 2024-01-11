뉴질랜드 달러 → 호주 달러

실제 환율로 NZD → AUD 변환

1,000 nzd
933.10 aud

1.00000 NZD = 0.93310 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:22
환율 비교

뉴질랜드 달러 → 호주 달러 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NZD을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 AUD을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NZD → AUD 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 호주 달러
1 NZD0.93310 AUD
5 NZD4.66549 AUD
10 NZD9.33098 AUD
20 NZD18.66196 AUD
50 NZD46.65490 AUD
100 NZD93.30980 AUD
250 NZD233.27450 AUD
500 NZD466.54900 AUD
1000 NZD933.09800 AUD
2000 NZD1866.19600 AUD
5000 NZD4665.49000 AUD
10000 NZD9330.98000 AUD
환율 호주 달러 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 AUD1.07170 NZD
5 AUD5.35850 NZD
10 AUD10.71700 NZD
20 AUD21.43400 NZD
50 AUD53.58500 NZD
100 AUD107.17000 NZD
250 AUD267.92500 NZD
500 AUD535.85000 NZD
1000 AUD1071.70000 NZD
2000 AUD2143.40000 NZD
5000 AUD5358.50000 NZD
10000 AUD10717.00000 NZD