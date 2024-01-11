뉴질랜드 달러 → 유로

실제 환율로 NZD → EUR 변환

1000 nzd
567.03 eur

1.00000 NZD = 0.56703 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:26
환율 비교

뉴질랜드 달러 → 유로 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NZD을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 EUR을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NZD → EUR 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 유로
1 NZD0.56703 EUR
5 NZD2.83515 EUR
10 NZD5.67031 EUR
20 NZD11.34062 EUR
50 NZD28.35155 EUR
100 NZD56.70310 EUR
250 NZD141.75775 EUR
500 NZD283.51550 EUR
1000 NZD567.03100 EUR
2000 NZD1134.06200 EUR
5000 NZD2835.15500 EUR
10000 NZD5670.31000 EUR
환율 유로 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 EUR1.76357 NZD
5 EUR8.81785 NZD
10 EUR17.63570 NZD
20 EUR35.27140 NZD
50 EUR88.17850 NZD
100 EUR176.35700 NZD
250 EUR440.89250 NZD
500 EUR881.78500 NZD
1000 EUR1763.57000 NZD
2000 EUR3527.14000 NZD
5000 EUR8817.85000 NZD
10000 EUR17635.70000 NZD