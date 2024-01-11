뉴질랜드 달러 → 캐나다 달러

실제 환율로 NZD → CAD 변환

1000 nzd
834.28 cad

1.00000 NZD = 0.83428 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:24
환율 추적
상위 통화

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.502520.7868130.913383.08471.343550.85505146.085
1 AUD0.6655510.5236630.60786455.2970.89420.56907997.2269
1 GBP1.270951.9096211.16076105.5961.707581.08676185.667
1 EUR1.09491.645110.861505190.96941.471050.93625159.955

환율 비교

뉴질랜드 달러 → 캐나다 달러 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NZD을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 CAD을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NZD → CAD 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 뉴질랜드 달러

NZD → USD

NZD → AUD

NZD → GBP

NZD → EUR

NZD → INR

NZD → CAD

NZD → CHF

NZD → JPY

Change Converter source currency

환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 캐나다 달러
1 NZD0.83428 CAD
5 NZD4.17138 CAD
10 NZD8.34277 CAD
20 NZD16.68554 CAD
50 NZD41.71385 CAD
100 NZD83.42770 CAD
250 NZD208.56925 CAD
500 NZD417.13850 CAD
1000 NZD834.27700 CAD
2000 NZD1668.55400 CAD
5000 NZD4171.38500 CAD
10000 NZD8342.77000 CAD
환율 캐나다 달러 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 CAD1.19864 NZD
5 CAD5.99320 NZD
10 CAD11.98640 NZD
20 CAD23.97280 NZD
50 CAD59.93200 NZD
100 CAD119.86400 NZD
250 CAD299.66000 NZD
500 CAD599.32000 NZD
1000 CAD1198.64000 NZD
2000 CAD2397.28000 NZD
5000 CAD5993.20000 NZD
10000 CAD11986.40000 NZD