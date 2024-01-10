불가리아 레프 → 캐나다 달러

실제 환율로 BGN → CAD 변환

1000 bgn
750.39 cad

1.00000 BGN = 0.75039 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:17
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.911651.606551.337951.492651.331650.78502218.7043
1 EUR1.0969511.762311.467661.637361.460750.861120.5177
1 NZD0.622450.56743710.8328070.9290990.8288860.48863711.6425
1 CAD0.7474120.6813551.2007611.115620.9952910.58673513.9798

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

불가리아 레프 → 캐나다 달러 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 BGN을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 CAD을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 BGN → CAD 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 불가리아 레프

BGN → USD

BGN → EUR

BGN → NZD

BGN → CAD

BGN → AUD

BGN → SGD

BGN → GBP

BGN → ZAR

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 불가리아 레프 / 캐나다 달러
1 BGN0.75039 CAD
5 BGN3.75196 CAD
10 BGN7.50393 CAD
20 BGN15.00786 CAD
50 BGN37.51965 CAD
100 BGN75.03930 CAD
250 BGN187.59825 CAD
500 BGN375.19650 CAD
1000 BGN750.39300 CAD
2000 BGN1500.78600 CAD
5000 BGN3751.96500 CAD
10000 BGN7503.93000 CAD
환율 캐나다 달러 / 불가리아 레프
1 CAD1.33264 BGN
5 CAD6.66320 BGN
10 CAD13.32640 BGN
20 CAD26.65280 BGN
50 CAD66.63200 BGN
100 CAD133.26400 BGN
250 CAD333.16000 BGN
500 CAD666.32000 BGN
1000 CAD1332.64000 BGN
2000 CAD2665.28000 BGN
5000 CAD6663.20000 BGN
10000 CAD13326.40000 BGN