불가리아 레프 → 싱가포르 달러

실제 환율로 BGN → SGD 변환

1,000 bgn
746.89 sgd

1.00000 BGN = 0.74689 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:26
불가리아 레프 → 싱가포르 달러 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 BGN을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 SGD을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 BGN → SGD 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 불가리아 레프 / 싱가포르 달러
1 BGN0.74689 SGD
5 BGN3.73443 SGD
10 BGN7.46887 SGD
20 BGN14.93774 SGD
50 BGN37.34435 SGD
100 BGN74.68870 SGD
250 BGN186.72175 SGD
500 BGN373.44350 SGD
1000 BGN746.88700 SGD
2000 BGN1493.77400 SGD
5000 BGN3734.43500 SGD
10000 BGN7468.87000 SGD
환율 싱가포르 달러 / 불가리아 레프
1 SGD1.33889 BGN
5 SGD6.69445 BGN
10 SGD13.38890 BGN
20 SGD26.77780 BGN
50 SGD66.94450 BGN
100 SGD133.88900 BGN
250 SGD334.72250 BGN
500 SGD669.44500 BGN
1000 SGD1338.89000 BGN
2000 SGD2677.78000 BGN
5000 SGD6694.45000 BGN
10000 SGD13388.90000 BGN