이스라엘 신 셰켈 → 싱가포르 달러

실제 환율로 ILS → SGD 변환

1,000 ils
354.68 sgd

1.00000 ILS = 0.35468 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:00
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8602951.0984591.16391.467531.634720.9330418.6326
1 GBP1.1623911.27685105.971.705871.900221.0845621.6587
1 USD0.910350.783177182.99321.3361.488210.8493516.9626
1 INR0.01096930.009436640.012049210.01609770.01793170.0102340.204385

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

이스라엘 신 셰켈 → 싱가포르 달러 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 ILS을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 SGD을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 ILS → SGD 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 이스라엘 신 셰켈

ILS → USD

ILS → EUR

ILS → GBP

ILS → INR

ILS → JPY

ILS → RUB

ILS → AUD

ILS → ZAR

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 이스라엘 신 셰켈 / 싱가포르 달러
1 ILS0.35468 SGD
5 ILS1.77338 SGD
10 ILS3.54676 SGD
20 ILS7.09352 SGD
50 ILS17.73380 SGD
100 ILS35.46760 SGD
250 ILS88.66900 SGD
500 ILS177.33800 SGD
1000 ILS354.67600 SGD
2000 ILS709.35200 SGD
5000 ILS1773.38000 SGD
10000 ILS3546.76000 SGD
환율 싱가포르 달러 / 이스라엘 신 셰켈
1 SGD2.81947 ILS
5 SGD14.09735 ILS
10 SGD28.19470 ILS
20 SGD56.38940 ILS
50 SGD140.97350 ILS
100 SGD281.94700 ILS
250 SGD704.86750 ILS
500 SGD1409.73500 ILS
1000 SGD2819.47000 ILS
2000 SGD5638.94000 ILS
5000 SGD14097.35000 ILS
10000 SGD28194.70000 ILS