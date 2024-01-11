노르웨이 크로네 → 싱가포르 달러

실제 환율로 NOK → SGD 변환

1,000 nok
128.82 sgd

1.00000 NOK = 0.12882 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:02
노르웨이 크로네 → 싱가포르 달러 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NOK을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 SGD을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NOK → SGD 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 노르웨이 크로네 / 싱가포르 달러
1 NOK0.12882 SGD
5 NOK0.64409 SGD
10 NOK1.28818 SGD
20 NOK2.57636 SGD
50 NOK6.44090 SGD
100 NOK12.88180 SGD
250 NOK32.20450 SGD
500 NOK64.40900 SGD
1000 NOK128.81800 SGD
2000 NOK257.63600 SGD
5000 NOK644.09000 SGD
10000 NOK1288.18000 SGD
환율 싱가포르 달러 / 노르웨이 크로네
1 SGD7.76287 NOK
5 SGD38.81435 NOK
10 SGD77.62870 NOK
20 SGD155.25740 NOK
50 SGD388.14350 NOK
100 SGD776.28700 NOK
250 SGD1940.71750 NOK
500 SGD3881.43500 NOK
1000 SGD7762.87000 NOK
2000 SGD15525.74000 NOK
5000 SGD38814.35000 NOK
10000 SGD77628.70000 NOK