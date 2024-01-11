루마니아 레우 → 싱가포르 달러

실제 환율로 RON → SGD 변환

1,000 ron
293.88 sgd

1.00000 RON = 0.29388 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:04
환율 비교

루마니아 레우 → 싱가포르 달러 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 RON을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 SGD을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 RON → SGD 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 루마니아 레우 / 싱가포르 달러
1 RON0.29388 SGD
5 RON1.46939 SGD
10 RON2.93878 SGD
20 RON5.87756 SGD
50 RON14.69390 SGD
100 RON29.38780 SGD
250 RON73.46950 SGD
500 RON146.93900 SGD
1000 RON293.87800 SGD
2000 RON587.75600 SGD
5000 RON1469.39000 SGD
10000 RON2938.78000 SGD
환율 싱가포르 달러 / 루마니아 레우
1 SGD3.40278 RON
5 SGD17.01390 RON
10 SGD34.02780 RON
20 SGD68.05560 RON
50 SGD170.13900 RON
100 SGD340.27800 RON
250 SGD850.69500 RON
500 SGD1701.39000 RON
1000 SGD3402.78000 RON
2000 SGD6805.56000 RON
5000 SGD17013.90000 RON
10000 SGD34027.80000 RON