250 루마니아 레우 → 싱가포르 달러

실제 환율로 RON → SGD 변환

250 ron
72.84 sgd

L1.000 RON = S$0.2914 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:10
상위 통화

 USDEURCADAUDGBPSGDCHFINR
1 USD10.9341.3681.5010.791.3540.89283.596
1 EUR1.07111.4661.6080.8461.450.95589.552
1 CAD0.7310.68211.0970.5770.9890.65261.097
1 AUD0.6660.6220.91210.5260.9020.59455.696

환율 비교

루마니아 레우 → 싱가포르 달러 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 RON을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 SGD을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 RON → SGD 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 루마니아 레우 / 싱가포르 달러
1 RON0.29136 SGD
5 RON1.45681 SGD
10 RON2.91361 SGD
20 RON5.82722 SGD
50 RON14.56805 SGD
100 RON29.13610 SGD
250 RON72.84025 SGD
500 RON145.68050 SGD
1000 RON291.36100 SGD
2000 RON582.72200 SGD
5000 RON1,456.80500 SGD
10000 RON2,913.61000 SGD
환율 싱가포르 달러 / 루마니아 레우
1 SGD3.43217 RON
5 SGD17.16085 RON
10 SGD34.32170 RON
20 SGD68.64340 RON
50 SGD171.60850 RON
100 SGD343.21700 RON
250 SGD858.04250 RON
500 SGD1,716.08500 RON
1000 SGD3,432.17000 RON
2000 SGD6,864.34000 RON
5000 SGD17,160.85000 RON
10000 SGD34,321.70000 RON