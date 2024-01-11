덴마크 크로네 → 싱가포르 달러

실제 환율로 DKK → SGD 변환

1,000 dkk
195.82 sgd

1.00000 DKK = 0.19582 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:45
환율 덴마크 크로네 / 싱가포르 달러
1 DKK0.19582 SGD
5 DKK0.97911 SGD
10 DKK1.95823 SGD
20 DKK3.91646 SGD
50 DKK9.79115 SGD
100 DKK19.58230 SGD
250 DKK48.95575 SGD
500 DKK97.91150 SGD
1000 DKK195.82300 SGD
2000 DKK391.64600 SGD
5000 DKK979.11500 SGD
10000 DKK1958.23000 SGD
환율 싱가포르 달러 / 덴마크 크로네
1 SGD5.10664 DKK
5 SGD25.53320 DKK
10 SGD51.06640 DKK
20 SGD102.13280 DKK
50 SGD255.33200 DKK
100 SGD510.66400 DKK
250 SGD1276.66000 DKK
500 SGD2553.32000 DKK
1000 SGD5106.64000 DKK
2000 SGD10213.28000 DKK
5000 SGD25533.20000 DKK
10000 SGD51066.40000 DKK