Convert DKK to SGD at the real exchange rate

Danish kroner to Singapore dollars today

1,000 dkk
194.88 sgd

kr1.000 DKK = S$0.1949 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:53
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.07511.2520.843299.3881.62611.47289.786
1 USD0.93110.4670.784278.51.51210.67283.522
1 SEK0.0890.09610.07526.6070.1441.027.979
1 GBP1.1861.27513.3491355.1851.92913.609106.52

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish krone

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Singapore Dollar
1 DKK0,19488 SGD
5 DKK0,97439 SGD
10 DKK1,94878 SGD
20 DKK3,89756 SGD
50 DKK9,74390 SGD
100 DKK19,48780 SGD
250 DKK48,71950 SGD
500 DKK97,43900 SGD
1000 DKK194,87800 SGD
2000 DKK389,75600 SGD
5000 DKK974,39000 SGD
10000 DKK1.948,78000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Danish Krone
1 SGD5,13143 DKK
5 SGD25,65715 DKK
10 SGD51,31430 DKK
20 SGD102,62860 DKK
50 SGD256,57150 DKK
100 SGD513,14300 DKK
250 SGD1.282,85750 DKK
500 SGD2.565,71500 DKK
1000 SGD5.131,43000 DKK
2000 SGD10.262,86000 DKK
5000 SGD25.657,15000 DKK
10000 SGD51.314,30000 DKK