Danish kroner to Norwegian kroner today

Convert DKK to NOK at the real exchange rate

1,000 dkk
1,537.56 nok

kr1.000 DKK = kr1.538 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:49
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Norwegian Krone
1 DKK1,53756 NOK
5 DKK7,68780 NOK
10 DKK15,37560 NOK
20 DKK30,75120 NOK
50 DKK76,87800 NOK
100 DKK153,75600 NOK
250 DKK384,39000 NOK
500 DKK768,78000 NOK
1000 DKK1.537,56000 NOK
2000 DKK3.075,12000 NOK
5000 DKK7.687,80000 NOK
10000 DKK15.375,60000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Danish Krone
1 NOK0,65038 DKK
5 NOK3,25191 DKK
10 NOK6,50381 DKK
20 NOK13,00762 DKK
50 NOK32,51905 DKK
100 NOK65,03810 DKK
250 NOK162,59525 DKK
500 NOK325,19050 DKK
1000 NOK650,38100 DKK
2000 NOK1.300,76200 DKK
5000 NOK3.251,90500 DKK
10000 NOK6.503,81000 DKK