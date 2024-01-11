덴마크 크로네 → 노르웨이 크로네

실제 환율로 DKK → NOK 변환

1,000 dkk
1,521.41 nok

1.00000 DKK = 1.52141 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:44
환율 비교

덴마크 크로네 → 노르웨이 크로네 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 DKK을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 NOK을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 DKK → NOK 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 덴마크 크로네 / 노르웨이 크로네
1 DKK1.52141 NOK
5 DKK7.60705 NOK
10 DKK15.21410 NOK
20 DKK30.42820 NOK
50 DKK76.07050 NOK
100 DKK152.14100 NOK
250 DKK380.35250 NOK
500 DKK760.70500 NOK
1000 DKK1521.41000 NOK
2000 DKK3042.82000 NOK
5000 DKK7607.05000 NOK
10000 DKK15214.10000 NOK
환율 노르웨이 크로네 / 덴마크 크로네
1 NOK0.65728 DKK
5 NOK3.28641 DKK
10 NOK6.57283 DKK
20 NOK13.14566 DKK
50 NOK32.86415 DKK
100 NOK65.72830 DKK
250 NOK164.32075 DKK
500 NOK328.64150 DKK
1000 NOK657.28300 DKK
2000 NOK1314.56600 DKK
5000 NOK3286.41500 DKK
10000 NOK6572.83000 DKK