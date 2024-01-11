덴마크 크로네 → 미국 달러

실제 환율로 DKK → USD 변환

1,000 dkk
147.23 usd

1.00000 DKK = 0.14723 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:48
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8603651.097891.15811.467371.634480.9328318.6287
1 GBP1.162311.276105.9551.705571.89981.0842321.6526
1 USD0.91090.783699183.03711.336651.488870.8496516.9691
1 INR0.01096990.009437940.012042810.0160970.01793020.01023220.204356

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

덴마크 크로네 → 미국 달러 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 DKK을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 USD을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 DKK → USD 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 덴마크 크로네

DKK → EUR

DKK → USD

DKK → SEK

DKK → GBP

DKK → PKR

DKK → AUD

DKK → NOK

DKK → INR

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 덴마크 크로네 / 미국 달러
1 DKK0.14723 USD
5 DKK0.73616 USD
10 DKK1.47232 USD
20 DKK2.94464 USD
50 DKK7.36160 USD
100 DKK14.72320 USD
250 DKK36.80800 USD
500 DKK73.61600 USD
1000 DKK147.23200 USD
2000 DKK294.46400 USD
5000 DKK736.16000 USD
10000 DKK1472.32000 USD
환율 미국 달러 / 덴마크 크로네
1 USD6.79199 DKK
5 USD33.95995 DKK
10 USD67.91990 DKK
20 USD135.83980 DKK
50 USD339.59950 DKK
100 USD679.19900 DKK
250 USD1697.99750 DKK
500 USD3395.99500 DKK
1000 USD6791.99000 DKK
2000 USD13583.98000 DKK
5000 USD33959.95000 DKK
10000 USD67919.90000 DKK