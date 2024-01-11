중국 위안화 → 미국 달러

실제 환율로 CNY → USD 변환

1,000 cny
139.42 usd

1.00000 CNY = 0.13942 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:55
환율 Chinese Yuan RMB / 미국 달러
1 CNY0.13942 USD
5 CNY0.69709 USD
10 CNY1.39418 USD
20 CNY2.78836 USD
50 CNY6.97090 USD
100 CNY13.94180 USD
250 CNY34.85450 USD
500 CNY69.70900 USD
1000 CNY139.41800 USD
2000 CNY278.83600 USD
5000 CNY697.09000 USD
10000 CNY1394.18000 USD
환율 미국 달러 / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 USD7.17270 CNY
5 USD35.86350 CNY
10 USD71.72700 CNY
20 USD143.45400 CNY
50 USD358.63500 CNY
100 USD717.27000 CNY
250 USD1793.17500 CNY
500 USD3586.35000 CNY
1000 USD7172.70000 CNY
2000 USD14345.40000 CNY
5000 USD35863.50000 CNY
10000 USD71727.00000 CNY