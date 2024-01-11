중국 위안화 → 인도 루피

CNY → INR 변환

1000 cny
11574.60 inr

1.00000 CNY = 11.57460 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:13
환율 Chinese Yuan RMB / 인도 루피
1 CNY11.57460 INR
5 CNY57.87300 INR
10 CNY115.74600 INR
20 CNY231.49200 INR
50 CNY578.73000 INR
100 CNY1157.46000 INR
250 CNY2893.65000 INR
500 CNY5787.30000 INR
1000 CNY11574.60000 INR
2000 CNY23149.20000 INR
5000 CNY57873.00000 INR
10000 CNY115746.00000 INR
환율 인도 루피 / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 INR0.08640 CNY
5 INR0.43198 CNY
10 INR0.86396 CNY
20 INR1.72792 CNY
50 INR4.31979 CNY
100 INR8.63958 CNY
250 INR21.59895 CNY
500 INR43.19790 CNY
1000 INR86.39580 CNY
2000 INR172.79160 CNY
5000 INR431.97900 CNY
10000 INR863.95800 CNY