Chinese yuan rmb to Indian rupees today
Convert CNY to INR at the real exchange rate
|1 CNY to INR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|11.6886
|11.6886
|Low
|11.4752
|11.4639
|Average
|11.5234
|11.5172
|Change
|1.75%
|1.54%
|View full history
1 CNY to INR stats
The performance of CNY to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.6886 and a 30 day low of 11.4752. This means the 30 day average was 11.5234. The change for CNY to INR was 1.75.
The performance of CNY to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.6886 and a 90 day low of 11.4639. This means the 90 day average was 11.5172. The change for CNY to INR was 1.54.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Indian rupees
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Indian Rupee
|1 CNY
|11.68860 INR
|5 CNY
|58.44300 INR
|10 CNY
|116.88600 INR
|20 CNY
|233.77200 INR
|50 CNY
|584.43000 INR
|100 CNY
|1,168.86000 INR
|250 CNY
|2,922.15000 INR
|500 CNY
|5,844.30000 INR
|1000 CNY
|11,688.60000 INR
|2000 CNY
|23,377.20000 INR
|5000 CNY
|58,443.00000 INR
|10000 CNY
|116,886.00000 INR
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Chinese Yuan RMB
|1 INR
|0.08555 CNY
|5 INR
|0.42777 CNY
|10 INR
|0.85554 CNY
|20 INR
|1.71107 CNY
|50 INR
|4.27768 CNY
|100 INR
|8.55535 CNY
|250 INR
|21.38838 CNY
|300 INR
|25.66605 CNY
|500 INR
|42.77675 CNY
|600 INR
|51.33210 CNY
|1000 INR
|85.55350 CNY
|2000 INR
|171.10700 CNY
|5000 INR
|427.76750 CNY
|10000 INR
|855.53500 CNY
|25000 INR
|2,138.83750 CNY
|50000 INR
|4,277.67500 CNY
|100000 INR
|8,555.35000 CNY
|1000000 INR
|85,553.50000 CNY
|1000000000 INR
|85,553,500.00000 CNY