Brazilian reais to Indian rupees today

Convert BRL to INR at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = ₹14.62 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BRL to INR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

INR
1 BRL to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High14.840715.4595
Low14.323914.3239
Average14.640714.9552
Change-1.09%-2.61%
1 BRL to INR stats

The performance of BRL to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 14.8407 and a 30 day low of 14.3239. This means the 30 day average was 14.6407. The change for BRL to INR was -1.09.

The performance of BRL to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.4595 and a 90 day low of 14.3239. This means the 90 day average was 14.9552. The change for BRL to INR was -2.61.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Indian Rupee
1 BRL14.61720 INR
5 BRL73.08600 INR
10 BRL146.17200 INR
20 BRL292.34400 INR
50 BRL730.86000 INR
100 BRL1,461.72000 INR
250 BRL3,654.30000 INR
500 BRL7,308.60000 INR
1000 BRL14,617.20000 INR
2000 BRL29,234.40000 INR
5000 BRL73,086.00000 INR
10000 BRL146,172.00000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Brazilian Real
1 INR0.06841 BRL
5 INR0.34206 BRL
10 INR0.68413 BRL
20 INR1.36825 BRL
50 INR3.42064 BRL
100 INR6.84127 BRL
250 INR17.10318 BRL
300 INR20.52381 BRL
500 INR34.20635 BRL
600 INR41.04762 BRL
1000 INR68.41270 BRL
2000 INR136.82540 BRL
5000 INR342.06350 BRL
10000 INR684.12700 BRL
25000 INR1,710.31750 BRL
50000 INR3,420.63500 BRL
100000 INR6,841.27000 BRL
1000000 INR68,412.70000 BRL
1000000000 INR68,412,700.00000 BRL