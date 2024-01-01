10 thousand Indian rupees to Brazilian reais
Convert INR to BRL at the real exchange rate
|1 INR to BRL
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0687
|0.0687
|Low
|0.0649
|0.0608
|Average
|0.0663
|0.0644
|Change
|3.98%
|12.00%
1 INR to BRL stats
The performance of INR to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0687 and a 30 day low of 0.0649. This means the 30 day average was 0.0663. The change for INR to BRL was 3.98.
The performance of INR to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0687 and a 90 day low of 0.0608. This means the 90 day average was 0.0644. The change for INR to BRL was 12.00.
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Brazilian Real
|1 INR
|0.06835 BRL
|5 INR
|0.34177 BRL
|10 INR
|0.68353 BRL
|20 INR
|1.36706 BRL
|50 INR
|3.41766 BRL
|100 INR
|6.83532 BRL
|250 INR
|17.08830 BRL
|300 INR
|20.50596 BRL
|500 INR
|34.17660 BRL
|600 INR
|41.01192 BRL
|1000 INR
|68.35320 BRL
|2000 INR
|136.70640 BRL
|5000 INR
|341.76600 BRL
|10000 INR
|683.53200 BRL
|25000 INR
|1,708.83000 BRL
|50000 INR
|3,417.66000 BRL
|100000 INR
|6,835.32000 BRL
|1000000 INR
|68,353.20000 BRL
|1000000000 INR
|68,353,200.00000 BRL
|Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Indian Rupee
|1 BRL
|14.62990 INR
|5 BRL
|73.14950 INR
|10 BRL
|146.29900 INR
|20 BRL
|292.59800 INR
|50 BRL
|731.49500 INR
|100 BRL
|1,462.99000 INR
|250 BRL
|3,657.47500 INR
|500 BRL
|7,314.95000 INR
|1000 BRL
|14,629.90000 INR
|2000 BRL
|29,259.80000 INR
|5000 BRL
|73,149.50000 INR
|10000 BRL
|146,299.00000 INR