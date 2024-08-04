Turkish liras to Brazilian reais today

Convert TRY to BRL at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
172.44 brl

TL1.000 TRY = R$0.1724 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:03
TRY to BRL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.17340.1743
Low0.16420.1573
Average0.16840.1650
Change3.07%9.60%
1 TRY to BRL stats

The performance of TRY to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1734 and a 30 day low of 0.1642. This means the 30 day average was 0.1684. The change for TRY to BRL was 3.07.

The performance of TRY to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1743 and a 90 day low of 0.1573. This means the 90 day average was 0.1650. The change for TRY to BRL was 9.60.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782277.42183.7081.3883.67348.704
1 EUR1.09110.853302.54191.2881.5144.00653.114
1 GBP1.2781.1721354.627107.0041.7754.69562.259
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.3020.0050.0130.176

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Brazilian Real
1 TRY0.17244 BRL
5 TRY0.86222 BRL
10 TRY1.72443 BRL
20 TRY3.44886 BRL
50 TRY8.62215 BRL
100 TRY17.24430 BRL
250 TRY43.11075 BRL
500 TRY86.22150 BRL
1000 TRY172.44300 BRL
2000 TRY344.88600 BRL
5000 TRY862.21500 BRL
10000 TRY1,724.43000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Turkish Lira
1 BRL5.79902 TRY
5 BRL28.99510 TRY
10 BRL57.99020 TRY
20 BRL115.98040 TRY
50 BRL289.95100 TRY
100 BRL579.90200 TRY
250 BRL1,449.75500 TRY
500 BRL2,899.51000 TRY
1000 BRL5,799.02000 TRY
2000 BRL11,598.04000 TRY
5000 BRL28,995.10000 TRY
10000 BRL57,990.20000 TRY