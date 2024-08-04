Turkish liras to Pakistani rupees today

Convert TRY to PKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
8,395.92 pkr

TL1.000 TRY = ₨8.396 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:57
TRY to PKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.54918.6636
Low8.39518.3951
Average8.44638.5421
Change-1.79%-2.80%
1 TRY to PKR stats

The performance of TRY to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.5491 and a 30 day low of 8.3951. This means the 30 day average was 8.4463. The change for TRY to PKR was -1.79.

The performance of TRY to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.6636 and a 90 day low of 8.3951. This means the 90 day average was 8.5421. The change for TRY to PKR was -2.80.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.7231.3883.67348.675
1 EUR1.09110.853304.29491.3461.5154.00753.107
1 GBP1.2791.1721356.643107.0611.7754.69762.243
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

How to convert Turkish liras to Pakistani rupees

Top currency pairings for Turkish lira

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Pakistani Rupee
1 TRY8.39592 PKR
5 TRY41.97960 PKR
10 TRY83.95920 PKR
20 TRY167.91840 PKR
50 TRY419.79600 PKR
100 TRY839.59200 PKR
250 TRY2,098.98000 PKR
500 TRY4,197.96000 PKR
1000 TRY8,395.92000 PKR
2000 TRY16,791.84000 PKR
5000 TRY41,979.60000 PKR
10000 TRY83,959.20000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Turkish Lira
1 PKR0.11911 TRY
5 PKR0.59553 TRY
10 PKR1.19105 TRY
20 PKR2.38210 TRY
50 PKR5.95525 TRY
100 PKR11.91050 TRY
250 PKR29.77625 TRY
500 PKR59.55250 TRY
1000 PKR119.10500 TRY
2000 PKR238.21000 TRY
5000 PKR595.52500 TRY
10000 PKR1,191.05000 TRY