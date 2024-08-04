Malaysian ringgits to Pakistani rupees today

Convert MYR to PKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
62,088.20 pkr

RM1.000 MYR = ₨62.09 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MYR to PKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MYR to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High62.088262.0882
Low59.248258.6502
Average59.823059.3949
Change4.79%5.63%
1 MYR to PKR stats

The performance of MYR to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 62.0882 and a 30 day low of 59.2482. This means the 30 day average was 59.8230. The change for MYR to PKR was 4.79.

The performance of MYR to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 62.0882 and a 90 day low of 58.6502. This means the 90 day average was 59.3949. The change for MYR to PKR was 5.63.

Top currencies

 USDSGDAUDINREURGBPCADPHP
1 USD11.3271.53683.8010.9170.7811.38757.843
1 SGD0.75411.15863.1670.6910.5891.04643.601
1 AUD0.6510.864154.5670.5970.5090.90337.664
1 INR0.0120.0160.01810.0110.0090.0170.69

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Pakistani Rupee
1 MYR62.08820 PKR
5 MYR310.44100 PKR
10 MYR620.88200 PKR
20 MYR1,241.76400 PKR
50 MYR3,104.41000 PKR
100 MYR6,208.82000 PKR
250 MYR15,522.05000 PKR
500 MYR31,044.10000 PKR
1000 MYR62,088.20000 PKR
2000 MYR124,176.40000 PKR
5000 MYR310,441.00000 PKR
10000 MYR620,882.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Malaysian Ringgit
1 PKR0.01611 MYR
5 PKR0.08053 MYR
10 PKR0.16106 MYR
20 PKR0.32212 MYR
50 PKR0.80531 MYR
100 PKR1.61061 MYR
250 PKR4.02653 MYR
500 PKR8.05305 MYR
1000 PKR16.10610 MYR
2000 PKR32.21220 MYR
5000 PKR80.53050 MYR
10000 PKR161.06100 MYR