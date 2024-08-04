Malaysian ringgits to Singapore dollars today

Convert MYR to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
295.34 sgd

RM1.000 MYR = S$0.2953 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MYR to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MYR to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.29530.2953
Low0.28630.2851
Average0.28830.2874
Change3.14%3.60%
1 MYR to SGD stats

The performance of MYR to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2953 and a 30 day low of 0.2863. This means the 30 day average was 0.2883. The change for MYR to SGD was 3.14.

The performance of MYR to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2953 and a 90 day low of 0.2851. This means the 90 day average was 0.2874. The change for MYR to SGD was 3.60.

Top currencies

1 USD11.3271.53683.8010.9170.7811.38757.843
1 SGD0.75411.15863.1670.6910.5891.04643.601
1 AUD0.6510.864154.5670.5970.5090.90337.664
1 INR0.0120.0160.01810.0110.0090.0170.69

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Singapore Dollar
1 MYR0.29534 SGD
5 MYR1.47668 SGD
10 MYR2.95336 SGD
20 MYR5.90672 SGD
50 MYR14.76680 SGD
100 MYR29.53360 SGD
250 MYR73.83400 SGD
500 MYR147.66800 SGD
1000 MYR295.33600 SGD
2000 MYR590.67200 SGD
5000 MYR1,476.68000 SGD
10000 MYR2,953.36000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 SGD3.38597 MYR
5 SGD16.92985 MYR
10 SGD33.85970 MYR
20 SGD67.71940 MYR
50 SGD169.29850 MYR
100 SGD338.59700 MYR
250 SGD846.49250 MYR
500 SGD1,692.98500 MYR
1000 SGD3,385.97000 MYR
2000 SGD6,771.94000 MYR
5000 SGD16,929.85000 MYR
10000 SGD33,859.70000 MYR