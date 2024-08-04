Malaysian ringgits to Philippine pesos today

Convert MYR to PHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
12,876.90 php

RM1.000 MYR = ₱12.88 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MYR to PHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MYR to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High12.876912.8769
Low12.403312.0750
Average12.537412.4361
Change3.64%6.64%
1 MYR to PHP stats

The performance of MYR to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.8769 and a 30 day low of 12.4033. This means the 30 day average was 12.5374. The change for MYR to PHP was 3.64.

The performance of MYR to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.8769 and a 90 day low of 12.0750. This means the 90 day average was 12.4361. The change for MYR to PHP was 6.64.

Top currencies

 USDSGDAUDINREURGBPCADPHP
1 USD11.3271.53683.8010.9170.7811.38757.843
1 SGD0.75411.15863.1670.6910.5891.04643.601
1 AUD0.6510.864154.5670.5970.5090.90337.664
1 INR0.0120.0160.01810.0110.0090.0170.69

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Philippine Peso
1 MYR12.87690 PHP
5 MYR64.38450 PHP
10 MYR128.76900 PHP
20 MYR257.53800 PHP
50 MYR643.84500 PHP
100 MYR1,287.69000 PHP
250 MYR3,219.22500 PHP
500 MYR6,438.45000 PHP
1000 MYR12,876.90000 PHP
2000 MYR25,753.80000 PHP
5000 MYR64,384.50000 PHP
10000 MYR128,769.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Malaysian Ringgit
1 PHP0.07766 MYR
5 PHP0.38829 MYR
10 PHP0.77659 MYR
20 PHP1.55317 MYR
50 PHP3.88293 MYR
100 PHP7.76586 MYR
250 PHP19.41465 MYR
500 PHP38.82930 MYR
1000 PHP77.65860 MYR
2000 PHP155.31720 MYR
5000 PHP388.29300 MYR
10000 PHP776.58600 MYR