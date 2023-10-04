5000 Malaysian ringgits to Philippine pesos

Convert MYR to PHP at the real exchange rate

5000 myr
59913 php

1.00000 MYR = 11.98260 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:49 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
Save when you send money abroad

MYR to PHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MYR → 0 PHP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866251.0483587.25041.43641.658910.964218.9678
1GBP1.154411.2102100.7211.658161.915021.1130721.8961
1USD0.953850.82631183.22641.370151.58240.919718.093
1INR0.01146130.009928460.012015410.01646290.01901320.01105060.217395

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgits

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Philippine Peso
1 MYR11.98260 PHP
5 MYR59.91300 PHP
10 MYR119.82600 PHP
20 MYR239.65200 PHP
50 MYR599.13000 PHP
100 MYR1198.26000 PHP
250 MYR2995.65000 PHP
500 MYR5991.30000 PHP
1000 MYR11982.60000 PHP
2000 MYR23965.20000 PHP
5000 MYR59913.00000 PHP
10000 MYR119826.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Malaysian Ringgit
1 PHP0.08345 MYR
5 PHP0.41727 MYR
10 PHP0.83455 MYR
20 PHP1.66909 MYR
50 PHP4.17273 MYR
100 PHP8.34546 MYR
250 PHP20.86365 MYR
500 PHP41.72730 MYR
1000 PHP83.45460 MYR
2000 PHP166.90920 MYR
5000 PHP417.27300 MYR
10000 PHP834.54600 MYR