Turkish liras to Philippine pesos today

Convert TRY to PHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
1,743.44 php

TL1.000 TRY = ₱1.743 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:57
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

TRY to PHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TRY to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.79271.8234
Low1.74111.7411
Average1.77031.7885
Change-2.74%-1.74%
View full history

1 TRY to PHP stats

The performance of TRY to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.7927 and a 30 day low of 1.7411. This means the 30 day average was 1.7703. The change for TRY to PHP was -2.74.

The performance of TRY to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.8234 and a 90 day low of 1.7411. This means the 90 day average was 1.7885. The change for TRY to PHP was -1.74.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.7231.3883.67348.675
1 EUR1.09110.853304.29491.3461.5154.00753.107
1 GBP1.2791.1721356.643107.0611.7754.69762.243
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish lira

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Philippine Peso
1 TRY1.74344 PHP
5 TRY8.71720 PHP
10 TRY17.43440 PHP
20 TRY34.86880 PHP
50 TRY87.17200 PHP
100 TRY174.34400 PHP
250 TRY435.86000 PHP
500 TRY871.72000 PHP
1000 TRY1,743.44000 PHP
2000 TRY3,486.88000 PHP
5000 TRY8,717.20000 PHP
10000 TRY17,434.40000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Turkish Lira
1 PHP0.57358 TRY
5 PHP2.86790 TRY
10 PHP5.73580 TRY
20 PHP11.47160 TRY
50 PHP28.67900 TRY
100 PHP57.35800 TRY
250 PHP143.39500 TRY
500 PHP286.79000 TRY
1000 PHP573.58000 TRY
2000 PHP1,147.16000 TRY
5000 PHP2,867.90000 TRY
10000 PHP5,735.80000 TRY