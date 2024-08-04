Turkish liras to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert TRY to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
110.57 aed

TL1.000 TRY = د.إ0.1106 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TRY to AED conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11250.1142
Low0.11060.1106
Average0.11140.1126
Change-1.76%-2.87%
1 TRY to AED stats

The performance of TRY to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1125 and a 30 day low of 0.1106. This means the 30 day average was 0.1114. The change for TRY to AED was -1.76.

The performance of TRY to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1142 and a 90 day low of 0.1106. This means the 90 day average was 0.1126. The change for TRY to AED was -2.87.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 TRY0.11057 AED
5 TRY0.55286 AED
10 TRY1.10571 AED
20 TRY2.21142 AED
50 TRY5.52855 AED
100 TRY11.05710 AED
250 TRY27.64275 AED
500 TRY55.28550 AED
1000 TRY110.57100 AED
2000 TRY221.14200 AED
5000 TRY552.85500 AED
10000 TRY1,105.71000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Turkish Lira
1 AED9.04397 TRY
5 AED45.21985 TRY
10 AED90.43970 TRY
20 AED180.87940 TRY
50 AED452.19850 TRY
100 AED904.39700 TRY
250 AED2,260.99250 TRY
500 AED4,521.98500 TRY
1000 AED9,043.97000 TRY
2000 AED18,087.94000 TRY
5000 AED45,219.85000 TRY
10000 AED90,439.70000 TRY