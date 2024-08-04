Turkish liras to United Arab Emirates dirhams today
Convert TRY to AED at the real exchange rate
|1 TRY to AED
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.1125
|0.1142
|Low
|0.1106
|0.1106
|Average
|0.1114
|0.1126
|Change
|-1.76%
|-2.87%
1 TRY to AED stats
The performance of TRY to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1125 and a 30 day low of 0.1106. This means the 30 day average was 0.1114. The change for TRY to AED was -1.76.
The performance of TRY to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1142 and a 90 day low of 0.1106. This means the 90 day average was 0.1126. The change for TRY to AED was -2.87.
|Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Turkish Lira
|1 AED
|9.04397 TRY
|5 AED
|45.21985 TRY
|10 AED
|90.43970 TRY
|20 AED
|180.87940 TRY
|50 AED
|452.19850 TRY
|100 AED
|904.39700 TRY
|250 AED
|2,260.99250 TRY
|500 AED
|4,521.98500 TRY
|1000 AED
|9,043.97000 TRY
|2000 AED
|18,087.94000 TRY
|5000 AED
|45,219.85000 TRY
|10000 AED
|90,439.70000 TRY