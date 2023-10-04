1 Turkish lira to United Arab Emirates dirhams
Convert TRY to AED at the real exchange rate
Compare prices for sending money abroad
Banks and other transfer services have a dirty little secret. They add hidden markups to their exchange rates - charging you more without your knowledge. And if they have a fee, they charge you twice.
Wise never hides fees in the exchange rate. We give you the real rate, independently provided by Reuters. Compare our rate and fee with Western Union, ICICI Bank, WorldRemit and more, and see the difference for yourself.
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Turkish liras to United Arab Emirates dirhams
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Turkish lira
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Turkish Lira
|1 AED
|7.50515 TRY
|5 AED
|37.52575 TRY
|10 AED
|75.05150 TRY
|20 AED
|150.10300 TRY
|50 AED
|375.25750 TRY
|100 AED
|750.51500 TRY
|250 AED
|1876.28750 TRY
|500 AED
|3752.57500 TRY
|1000 AED
|7505.15000 TRY
|2000 AED
|15010.30000 TRY
|5000 AED
|37525.75000 TRY
|10000 AED
|75051.50000 TRY