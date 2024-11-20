Hong Kong dollars to United Arab Emirates dirhams today
Convert HKD to AED at the real exchange rate
HKD to AED conversion chart
1 HKD = 0.47200 AED
0
|1 HKD to AED
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.4728
|0.4732
|Low
|0.4717
|0.4708
|Average
|0.4724
|0.4720
|Change
|-0.10%
|0.20%
View full history
1 HKD to AED stats
The performance of HKD to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4728 and a 30 day low of 0.4717. This means the 30 day average was 0.4724. The change for HKD to AED was -0.10.
The performance of HKD to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4732 and a 90 day low of 0.4708. This means the 90 day average was 0.4720. The change for HKD to AED was 0.20.
|Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
|100 HKD
|47.19960 AED
|200 HKD
|94.39920 AED
|300 HKD
|141.59880 AED
|500 HKD
|235.99800 AED
|1000 HKD
|471.99600 AED
|2000 HKD
|943.99200 AED
|2500 HKD
|1,179.99000 AED
|3000 HKD
|1,415.98800 AED
|4000 HKD
|1,887.98400 AED
|5000 HKD
|2,359.98000 AED
|10000 HKD
|4,719.96000 AED
|20000 HKD
|9,439.92000 AED
|Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Hong Kong Dollar
|1 AED
|2.11866 HKD
|5 AED
|10.59330 HKD
|10 AED
|21.18660 HKD
|20 AED
|42.37320 HKD
|50 AED
|105.93300 HKD
|100 AED
|211.86600 HKD
|250 AED
|529.66500 HKD
|500 AED
|1,059.33000 HKD
|1000 AED
|2,118.66000 HKD
|2000 AED
|4,237.32000 HKD
|5000 AED
|10,593.30000 HKD
|10000 AED
|21,186.60000 HKD