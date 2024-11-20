Hong Kong dollars to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert HKD to AED at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = د.إ0.4720 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:47
HKD to AED conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

AED
1 HKD to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.47280.4732
Low0.47170.4708
Average0.47240.4720
Change-0.10%0.20%
1 HKD to AED stats

The performance of HKD to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4728 and a 30 day low of 0.4717. This means the 30 day average was 0.4724. The change for HKD to AED was -0.10.

The performance of HKD to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4732 and a 90 day low of 0.4708. This means the 90 day average was 0.4720. The change for HKD to AED was 0.20.

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.2410.7871.341.5330.9451.39684.386
1 CNY0.13810.1090.1850.2120.130.19311.655
1 GBP1.2719.20211.7021.9481.2011.774107.242
1 SGD0.7465.4050.58711.1440.7051.04262.991

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
100 HKD47.19960 AED
200 HKD94.39920 AED
300 HKD141.59880 AED
500 HKD235.99800 AED
1000 HKD471.99600 AED
2000 HKD943.99200 AED
2500 HKD1,179.99000 AED
3000 HKD1,415.98800 AED
4000 HKD1,887.98400 AED
5000 HKD2,359.98000 AED
10000 HKD4,719.96000 AED
20000 HKD9,439.92000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Hong Kong Dollar
1 AED2.11866 HKD
5 AED10.59330 HKD
10 AED21.18660 HKD
20 AED42.37320 HKD
50 AED105.93300 HKD
100 AED211.86600 HKD
250 AED529.66500 HKD
500 AED1,059.33000 HKD
1000 AED2,118.66000 HKD
2000 AED4,237.32000 HKD
5000 AED10,593.30000 HKD
10000 AED21,186.60000 HKD