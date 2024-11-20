Hong Kong dollars to Indian rupees today

Convert HKD to INR at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = ₹10.84 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:59
HKD to INR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

INR
1 HKD to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.866810.8668
Low10.812010.7155
Average10.833310.7946
Change0.26%0.72%
1 HKD to INR stats

The performance of HKD to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.8668 and a 30 day low of 10.8120. This means the 30 day average was 10.8333. The change for HKD to INR was 0.26.

The performance of HKD to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.8668 and a 90 day low of 10.7155. This means the 90 day average was 10.7946. The change for HKD to INR was 0.72.

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.2410.7881.341.5340.9451.39684.386
1 CNY0.13810.1090.1850.2120.1310.19311.654
1 GBP1.279.19311.7011.9471.21.773107.133
1 SGD0.7465.4040.58811.1450.7061.04262.977

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Indian Rupee
100 HKD1,084.34000 INR
200 HKD2,168.68000 INR
300 HKD3,253.02000 INR
500 HKD5,421.70000 INR
1000 HKD10,843.40000 INR
2000 HKD21,686.80000 INR
2500 HKD27,108.50000 INR
3000 HKD32,530.20000 INR
4000 HKD43,373.60000 INR
5000 HKD54,217.00000 INR
10000 HKD108,434.00000 INR
20000 HKD216,868.00000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Hong Kong Dollar
1 INR0.09222 HKD
5 INR0.46111 HKD
10 INR0.92222 HKD
20 INR1.84443 HKD
50 INR4.61108 HKD
100 INR9.22216 HKD
250 INR23.05540 HKD
300 INR27.66648 HKD
500 INR46.11080 HKD
600 INR55.33296 HKD
1000 INR92.22160 HKD
2000 INR184.44320 HKD
5000 INR461.10800 HKD
10000 INR922.21600 HKD
25000 INR2,305.54000 HKD
50000 INR4,611.08000 HKD
100000 INR9,222.16000 HKD
1000000 INR92,221.60000 HKD
1000000000 INR92,221,600.00000 HKD