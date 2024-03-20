Hong Kong dollars to Indian rupees today

Convert HKD to INR at the real exchange rate

1,000 hkd
10,633.80 inr

1.000 HKD = 10.63 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:56
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.4021.4721.6630.96818.164
1 GBP1.17111.272105.8151.7231.9471.13321.261
1 USD0.920.786183.2011.3551.5310.89116.717
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Indian Rupee
100 HKD1,063.38000 INR
200 HKD2,126.76000 INR
300 HKD3,190.14000 INR
500 HKD5,316.90000 INR
1000 HKD10,633.80000 INR
2000 HKD21,267.60000 INR
2500 HKD26,584.50000 INR
3000 HKD31,901.40000 INR
4000 HKD42,535.20000 INR
5000 HKD53,169.00000 INR
10000 HKD106,338.00000 INR
20000 HKD212,676.00000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Hong Kong Dollar
1 INR0.09404 HKD
5 INR0.47020 HKD
10 INR0.94040 HKD
20 INR1.88080 HKD
50 INR4.70199 HKD
100 INR9.40398 HKD
250 INR23.50995 HKD
500 INR47.01990 HKD
1000 INR94.03980 HKD
2000 INR188.07960 HKD
5000 INR470.19900 HKD
10000 INR940.39800 HKD