Japanese yen to Indian rupees today

Convert JPY to INR at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
5,493.14 inr

1.000 JPY = 0.5493 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
Top currencies

1 EUR10.8541.09290.7511.4741.6580.96918.22
1 GBP1.17111.279106.2341.7251.9411.13421.329
1 USD0.9160.782183.0871.3491.5180.88716.681
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

How to convert Japanese yen to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Indian Rupee
100 JPY54.93140 INR
1000 JPY549.31400 INR
1500 JPY823.97100 INR
2000 JPY1,098.62800 INR
3000 JPY1,647.94200 INR
5000 JPY2,746.57000 INR
5400 JPY2,966.29560 INR
10000 JPY5,493.14000 INR
15000 JPY8,239.71000 INR
20000 JPY10,986.28000 INR
25000 JPY13,732.85000 INR
30000 JPY16,479.42000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Japanese Yen
1 INR1.82045 JPY
5 INR9.10225 JPY
10 INR18.20450 JPY
20 INR36.40900 JPY
50 INR91.02250 JPY
100 INR182.04500 JPY
250 INR455.11250 JPY
500 INR910.22500 JPY
1000 INR1,820.45000 JPY
2000 INR3,640.90000 JPY
5000 INR9,102.25000 JPY
10000 INR18,204.50000 JPY