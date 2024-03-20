Bulgarian levs to Indian rupees today

Convert BGN to INR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
46,104.30 inr

1.000 BGN = 46.10 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:36
How to convert Bulgarian levs to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Indian Rupee
1 BGN46.10430 INR
5 BGN230.52150 INR
10 BGN461.04300 INR
20 BGN922.08600 INR
50 BGN2,305.21500 INR
100 BGN4,610.43000 INR
250 BGN11,526.07500 INR
500 BGN23,052.15000 INR
1000 BGN46,104.30000 INR
2000 BGN92,208.60000 INR
5000 BGN230,521.50000 INR
10000 BGN461,043.00000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Bulgarian Lev
1 INR0.02169 BGN
5 INR0.10845 BGN
10 INR0.21690 BGN
20 INR0.43380 BGN
50 INR1.08450 BGN
100 INR2.16899 BGN
250 INR5.42248 BGN
500 INR10.84495 BGN
1000 INR21.68990 BGN
2000 INR43.37980 BGN
5000 INR108.44950 BGN
10000 INR216.89900 BGN