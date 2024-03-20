Bulgarian levs to Australian dollars today

Convert BGN to AUD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
850.66 aud

1.000 BGN = 0.8507 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:31
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9221.6571.361.5341.3440.78818.947
1 EUR1.08411.7971.4741.6641.4580.85420.545
1 NZD0.6030.55610.820.9260.8110.47511.431
1 CAD0.7350.6781.21911.1280.9890.57913.934

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian lev

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Australian Dollar
1 BGN0.85066 AUD
5 BGN4.25332 AUD
10 BGN8.50663 AUD
20 BGN17.01326 AUD
50 BGN42.53315 AUD
100 BGN85.06630 AUD
250 BGN212.66575 AUD
500 BGN425.33150 AUD
1000 BGN850.66300 AUD
2000 BGN1,701.32600 AUD
5000 BGN4,253.31500 AUD
10000 BGN8,506.63000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 AUD1.17555 BGN
5 AUD5.87775 BGN
10 AUD11.75550 BGN
20 AUD23.51100 BGN
50 AUD58.77750 BGN
100 AUD117.55500 BGN
250 AUD293.88750 BGN
500 AUD587.77500 BGN
1000 AUD1,175.55000 BGN
2000 AUD2,351.10000 BGN
5000 AUD5,877.75000 BGN
10000 AUD11,755.50000 BGN