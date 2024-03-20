Bulgarian levs to New Zealand dollars today

Convert BGN to NZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
919.81 nzd

1.000 BGN = 0.9198 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:40
Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9221.6591.361.5351.3440.78818.947
1 EUR1.08411.7991.4751.6651.4580.85420.548
1 NZD0.6030.55610.820.9250.8110.47511.422
1 CAD0.7350.6781.2211.1290.9890.57913.931

How to convert Bulgarian levs to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / New Zealand Dollar
1 BGN0.91981 NZD
5 BGN4.59906 NZD
10 BGN9.19811 NZD
20 BGN18.39622 NZD
50 BGN45.99055 NZD
100 BGN91.98110 NZD
250 BGN229.95275 NZD
500 BGN459.90550 NZD
1000 BGN919.81100 NZD
2000 BGN1,839.62200 NZD
5000 BGN4,599.05500 NZD
10000 BGN9,198.11000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 NZD1.08718 BGN
5 NZD5.43590 BGN
10 NZD10.87180 BGN
20 NZD21.74360 BGN
50 NZD54.35900 BGN
100 NZD108.71800 BGN
250 NZD271.79500 BGN
500 NZD543.59000 BGN
1000 NZD1,087.18000 BGN
2000 NZD2,174.36000 BGN
5000 NZD5,435.90000 BGN
10000 NZD10,871.80000 BGN