Bulgarian lev to New Zealand dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to New Zealand dollars is currently 0.931 today, reflecting a 0.256% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a -0.625% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to New Zealand dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.947 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 0.926 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a -0.529% decrease in value.