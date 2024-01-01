South African Rand (ZAR)

The South African rand is the currency of South Africa. Its symbol is simply ‘R’, and its currency code is ZAR, from the Dutch ‘zuid-afrikaanse rand’, or South African rand. The rand is fiat money, and its conversion factor has 6 significant digits. The most popular South African rand exchange is with the US dollar. The rand is the 18th most traded currency in the world.