South African rand to Indian rupees today

Convert ZAR to INR at the real exchange rate

1000 zar
4474.41 inr

1.00000 ZAR = 4.47441 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87111.091590.94111.496831.668320.964618.7669
1 GBP1.1479711.25305104.4011.718371.915251.1073421.5446
1 USD0.916150.798053183.31751.371351.528470.8836517.1937
1 INR0.01099610.009578450.012002310.01645930.01834510.01060580.206364

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Indian Rupee
1 ZAR4.47441 INR
5 ZAR22.37205 INR
10 ZAR44.74410 INR
20 ZAR89.48820 INR
50 ZAR223.72050 INR
100 ZAR447.44100 INR
250 ZAR1118.60250 INR
500 ZAR2237.20500 INR
1000 ZAR4474.41000 INR
2000 ZAR8948.82000 INR
5000 ZAR22372.05000 INR
10000 ZAR44744.10000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / South African Rand
1 INR0.22349 ZAR
5 INR1.11746 ZAR
10 INR2.23493 ZAR
20 INR4.46986 ZAR
50 INR11.17465 ZAR
100 INR22.34930 ZAR
250 INR55.87325 ZAR
500 INR111.74650 ZAR
1000 INR223.49300 ZAR
2000 INR446.98600 ZAR
5000 INR1117.46500 ZAR
10000 INR2234.93000 ZAR