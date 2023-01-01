South African rand to Mexican pesos today

Convert ZAR to MXN at the real exchange rate

1,000 zar
923.36 mxn

1.00000 ZAR = 0.92336 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURXOFAUDZMWMVRMXN
1 USD10.7980530.91615598.751.5284723.32515.4617.1937
1 GBP1.2530511.14797750.2641.9152529.227419.372221.5446
1 EUR1.09150.87111653.5361.6683225.459216.874618.7669
1 XOF0.001670150.001332860.0015301410.002552760.03895620.02582050.028716

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Mexican Peso
1 ZAR0.92336 MXN
5 ZAR4.61678 MXN
10 ZAR9.23355 MXN
20 ZAR18.46710 MXN
50 ZAR46.16775 MXN
100 ZAR92.33550 MXN
250 ZAR230.83875 MXN
500 ZAR461.67750 MXN
1000 ZAR923.35500 MXN
2000 ZAR1846.71000 MXN
5000 ZAR4616.77500 MXN
10000 ZAR9233.55000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / South African Rand
1 MXN1.08301 ZAR
5 MXN5.41505 ZAR
10 MXN10.83010 ZAR
20 MXN21.66020 ZAR
50 MXN54.15050 ZAR
100 MXN108.30100 ZAR
250 MXN270.75250 ZAR
500 MXN541.50500 ZAR
1000 MXN1083.01000 ZAR
2000 MXN2166.02000 ZAR
5000 MXN5415.05000 ZAR
10000 MXN10830.10000 ZAR