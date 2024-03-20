Hungarian forints to Mexican pesos today
Convert HUF to MXN at the real exchange rate
Loading
Compare prices for sending money abroad
Leading competitors have a dirty little secret. They add hidden markups to their exchange rates - charging you more without your knowledge. And if they have a fee, they charge you twice.
Wise never hides fees in the exchange rate. We give you the real rate. Compare our rate and fee with our competitors and see the difference for yourself.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Hungarian forints to Mexican pesos
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Hungarian forint
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter AppFeatures our users love:
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Mexican Peso
|2000 HUF
|92.23880 MXN
|5000 HUF
|230.59700 MXN
|10000 HUF
|461.19400 MXN
|15000 HUF
|691.79100 MXN
|20000 HUF
|922.38800 MXN
|30000 HUF
|1,383.58200 MXN
|40000 HUF
|1,844.77600 MXN
|50000 HUF
|2,305.97000 MXN
|60000 HUF
|2,767.16400 MXN
|100000 HUF
|4,611.94000 MXN
|150000 HUF
|6,917.91000 MXN
|200000 HUF
|9,223.88000 MXN
|Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Hungarian Forint
|1 MXN
|21.68290 HUF
|5 MXN
|108.41450 HUF
|10 MXN
|216.82900 HUF
|20 MXN
|433.65800 HUF
|50 MXN
|1,084.14500 HUF
|100 MXN
|2,168.29000 HUF
|250 MXN
|5,420.72500 HUF
|500 MXN
|10,841.45000 HUF
|1000 MXN
|21,682.90000 HUF
|2000 MXN
|43,365.80000 HUF
|5000 MXN
|108,414.50000 HUF
|10000 MXN
|216,829.00000 HUF