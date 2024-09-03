10 thousand Hungarian forints to Mexican pesos
Convert HUF to MXN at the real exchange rate
HUF to MXN conversion chart
1 HUF = 0.05588 MXN
0
|1 HUF to MXN
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0563
|0.0563
|Low
|0.0517
|0.0488
|Average
|0.0538
|0.0513
|Change
|4.36%
|14.65%
1 HUF to MXN stats
The performance of HUF to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0563 and a 30 day low of 0.0517. This means the 30 day average was 0.0538. The change for HUF to MXN was 4.36.
The performance of HUF to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0563 and a 90 day low of 0.0488. This means the 90 day average was 0.0513. The change for HUF to MXN was 14.65.
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Mexican Peso
|2000 HUF
|111.76100 MXN
|5000 HUF
|279.40250 MXN
|10000 HUF
|558.80500 MXN
|15000 HUF
|838.20750 MXN
|20000 HUF
|1,117.61000 MXN
|30000 HUF
|1,676.41500 MXN
|40000 HUF
|2,235.22000 MXN
|50000 HUF
|2,794.02500 MXN
|60000 HUF
|3,352.83000 MXN
|100000 HUF
|5,588.05000 MXN
|150000 HUF
|8,382.07500 MXN
|200000 HUF
|11,176.10000 MXN
|Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Hungarian Forint
|1 MXN
|17.89530 HUF
|5 MXN
|89.47650 HUF
|10 MXN
|178.95300 HUF
|20 MXN
|357.90600 HUF
|50 MXN
|894.76500 HUF
|100 MXN
|1,789.53000 HUF
|250 MXN
|4,473.82500 HUF
|500 MXN
|8,947.65000 HUF
|1000 MXN
|17,895.30000 HUF
|2000 MXN
|35,790.60000 HUF
|5000 MXN
|89,476.50000 HUF
|10000 MXN
|178,953.00000 HUF