Czech korunas to Mexican pesos today

Convert CZK to MXN at the real exchange rate

10,000 czk
7,214.89 mxn

1.000 CZK = 0.7215 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:41
How to convert Czech korunas to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Mexican Peso
1 CZK0.72149 MXN
5 CZK3.60745 MXN
10 CZK7.21489 MXN
20 CZK14.42978 MXN
50 CZK36.07445 MXN
100 CZK72.14890 MXN
250 CZK180.37225 MXN
500 CZK360.74450 MXN
1000 CZK721.48900 MXN
2000 CZK1,442.97800 MXN
5000 CZK3,607.44500 MXN
10000 CZK7,214.89000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Czech Republic Koruna
1 MXN1.38602 CZK
5 MXN6.93010 CZK
10 MXN13.86020 CZK
20 MXN27.72040 CZK
50 MXN69.30100 CZK
100 MXN138.60200 CZK
250 MXN346.50500 CZK
500 MXN693.01000 CZK
1000 MXN1,386.02000 CZK
2000 MXN2,772.04000 CZK
5000 MXN6,930.10000 CZK
10000 MXN13,860.20000 CZK