Turkish Lira (TRY)
The Turkish lira, usually abbreviated as TL, is the official currency of Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. Its symbol is ₺ and its official currency code is TRY. The most popular lira exchange is with the euro. The lira has 6 significant currency conversion factor digits, and is considered fiat currency. It’s the 16th most traded currency in the world by value.
Currency name
Turkish Lira
Currency symbol
TL
TRY exchange rates
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|PKR
|INR
|CAD
|AED
|EGP
|From TRY
|0.03088
|0.02841
|0.02427
|8.60804
|2.56393
|0.04191
|0.11341
|1.45277
|To TRY
|32.38250
|35.19820
|41.19860
|0.11617
|0.39003
|23.85890
|8.81768
|0.68834
