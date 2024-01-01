Indian rupees to Turkish liras today

Convert INR to TRY at the real exchange rate

10,000 inr
3,898.30 try

1.000 INR = 0.3898 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.3580.923.6730.7861.532278.61.343
1 CAD0.73710.6782.7050.5791.128205.2080.989
1 EUR1.0871.47513.9910.8541.664302.7691.459
1 AED0.2720.370.25110.2140.41775.8610.366

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupee

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Turkish Lira
1 INR0.38983 TRY
5 INR1.94915 TRY
10 INR3.89830 TRY
20 INR7.79660 TRY
50 INR19.49150 TRY
100 INR38.98300 TRY
250 INR97.45750 TRY
500 INR194.91500 TRY
1000 INR389.83000 TRY
2000 INR779.66000 TRY
5000 INR1,949.15000 TRY
10000 INR3,898.30000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Indian Rupee
1 TRY2.56522 INR
5 TRY12.82610 INR
10 TRY25.65220 INR
20 TRY51.30440 INR
50 TRY128.26100 INR
100 TRY256.52200 INR
250 TRY641.30500 INR
500 TRY1,282.61000 INR
1000 TRY2,565.22000 INR
2000 TRY5,130.44000 INR
5000 TRY12,826.10000 INR
10000 TRY25,652.20000 INR