Indian rupees to Turkish liras today

Convert INR to TRY at the real exchange rate

10,000 inr
3,445.73 try

1.00000 INR = 0.34457 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:29
How to convert Indian rupees to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Turkish Lira
1 INR0.34457 TRY
5 INR1.72287 TRY
10 INR3.44573 TRY
20 INR6.89146 TRY
50 INR17.22865 TRY
100 INR34.45730 TRY
250 INR86.14325 TRY
500 INR172.28650 TRY
1000 INR344.57300 TRY
2000 INR689.14600 TRY
5000 INR1722.86500 TRY
10000 INR3445.73000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Indian Rupee
1 TRY2.90214 INR
5 TRY14.51070 INR
10 TRY29.02140 INR
20 TRY58.04280 INR
50 TRY145.10700 INR
100 TRY290.21400 INR
250 TRY725.53500 INR
500 TRY1451.07000 INR
1000 TRY2902.14000 INR
2000 TRY5804.28000 INR
5000 TRY14510.70000 INR
10000 TRY29021.40000 INR