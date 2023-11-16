Czech korunas to Turkish liras today

Convert CZK to TRY at the real exchange rate

10,000 czk
12,719.20 try

1.00000 CZK = 1.27192 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:23
How to convert Czech korunas to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Turkish Lira
1 CZK1.27192 TRY
5 CZK6.35960 TRY
10 CZK12.71920 TRY
20 CZK25.43840 TRY
50 CZK63.59600 TRY
100 CZK127.19200 TRY
250 CZK317.98000 TRY
500 CZK635.96000 TRY
1000 CZK1271.92000 TRY
2000 CZK2543.84000 TRY
5000 CZK6359.60000 TRY
10000 CZK12719.20000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Czech Republic Koruna
1 TRY0.78621 CZK
5 TRY3.93105 CZK
10 TRY7.86211 CZK
20 TRY15.72422 CZK
50 TRY39.31055 CZK
100 TRY78.62110 CZK
250 TRY196.55275 CZK
500 TRY393.10550 CZK
1000 TRY786.21100 CZK
2000 TRY1572.42200 CZK
5000 TRY3931.05500 CZK
10000 TRY7862.11000 CZK