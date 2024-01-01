South Korean wons to Turkish liras today
Convert KRW to TRY at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
KRW to TRY conversion chart
1 KRW = 0.02483 TRY
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 KRW to TRY
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0261
|0.0261
|Low
|0.0248
|0.0238
|Average
|0.0255
|0.0252
|Change
|-2.98%
|3.71%
|View full history
1 KRW to TRY stats
The performance of KRW to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0261 and a 30 day low of 0.0248. This means the 30 day average was 0.0255. The change for KRW to TRY was -2.98.
The performance of KRW to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0261 and a 90 day low of 0.0238. This means the 90 day average was 0.0252. The change for KRW to TRY was 3.71.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert South Korean wons to Turkish liras
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for South Korean won
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Turkish Lira
|1 KRW
|0.02483 TRY
|5 KRW
|0.12416 TRY
|10 KRW
|0.24832 TRY
|20 KRW
|0.49664 TRY
|50 KRW
|1.24160 TRY
|100 KRW
|2.48320 TRY
|250 KRW
|6.20800 TRY
|500 KRW
|12.41600 TRY
|1000 KRW
|24.83200 TRY
|2000 KRW
|49.66400 TRY
|5000 KRW
|124.16000 TRY
|10000 KRW
|248.32000 TRY
|20000 KRW
|496.64000 TRY
|30000 KRW
|744.96000 TRY
|40000 KRW
|993.28000 TRY
|50000 KRW
|1,241.60000 TRY
|Conversion rates Turkish Lira / South Korean Won
|1 TRY
|40.27060 KRW
|5 TRY
|201.35300 KRW
|10 TRY
|402.70600 KRW
|20 TRY
|805.41200 KRW
|50 TRY
|2,013.53000 KRW
|100 TRY
|4,027.06000 KRW
|250 TRY
|10,067.65000 KRW
|500 TRY
|20,135.30000 KRW
|1000 TRY
|40,270.60000 KRW
|2000 TRY
|80,541.20000 KRW
|5000 TRY
|201,353.00000 KRW
|10000 TRY
|402,706.00000 KRW