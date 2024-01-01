50000 South Korean wons to Turkish liras
Convert KRW to TRY at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
KRW to TRY conversion chart
1 KRW = 0.02483 TRY
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 KRW to TRY
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0261
|0.0261
|Low
|0.0248
|0.0238
|Average
|0.0255
|0.0252
|Change
|-2.97%
|3.72%
|View full history
1 KRW to TRY stats
The performance of KRW to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0261 and a 30 day low of 0.0248. This means the 30 day average was 0.0255. The change for KRW to TRY was -2.97.
The performance of KRW to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0261 and a 90 day low of 0.0238. This means the 90 day average was 0.0252. The change for KRW to TRY was 3.72.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert South Korean wons to Turkish liras
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for South Korean wons
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Turkish Lira
|1 KRW
|0.02483 TRY
|5 KRW
|0.12417 TRY
|10 KRW
|0.24835 TRY
|20 KRW
|0.49670 TRY
|50 KRW
|1.24175 TRY
|100 KRW
|2.48349 TRY
|250 KRW
|6.20873 TRY
|500 KRW
|12.41745 TRY
|1000 KRW
|24.83490 TRY
|2000 KRW
|49.66980 TRY
|5000 KRW
|124.17450 TRY
|10000 KRW
|248.34900 TRY
|20000 KRW
|496.69800 TRY
|30000 KRW
|745.04700 TRY
|40000 KRW
|993.39600 TRY
|50000 KRW
|1241.74500 TRY
|Conversion rates Turkish Lira / South Korean Won
|1 TRY
|40.26600 KRW
|5 TRY
|201.33000 KRW
|10 TRY
|402.66000 KRW
|20 TRY
|805.32000 KRW
|50 TRY
|2013.30000 KRW
|100 TRY
|4026.60000 KRW
|250 TRY
|10066.50000 KRW
|500 TRY
|20133.00000 KRW
|1000 TRY
|40266.00000 KRW
|2000 TRY
|80532.00000 KRW
|5000 TRY
|201330.00000 KRW
|10000 TRY
|402660.00000 KRW