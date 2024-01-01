50,000 South Korean wons to Turkish liras
Convert KRW to TRY at the real exchange rate
|1 KRW to TRY
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0238
|0.0240
|Low
|0.0233
|0.0233
|Average
|0.0236
|0.0236
|Change
|1.88%
|-0.35%
1 KRW to TRY stats
The performance of KRW to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0238 and a 30 day low of 0.0233. This means the 30 day average was 0.0236. The change for KRW to TRY was 1.88.
The performance of KRW to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0240 and a 90 day low of 0.0233. This means the 90 day average was 0.0236. The change for KRW to TRY was -0.35.
Top currency pairings for South Korean wons
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Turkish Lira
|1 KRW
|0,02372 TRY
|5 KRW
|0,11858 TRY
|10 KRW
|0,23717 TRY
|20 KRW
|0,47433 TRY
|50 KRW
|1,18583 TRY
|100 KRW
|2,37166 TRY
|250 KRW
|5,92915 TRY
|500 KRW
|11,85830 TRY
|1000 KRW
|23,71660 TRY
|2000 KRW
|47,43320 TRY
|5000 KRW
|118,58300 TRY
|10000 KRW
|237,16600 TRY
|20000 KRW
|474,33200 TRY
|30000 KRW
|711,49800 TRY
|40000 KRW
|948,66400 TRY
|50000 KRW
|1.185,83000 TRY
|Conversion rates Turkish Lira / South Korean Won
|1 TRY
|42,16460 KRW
|5 TRY
|210,82300 KRW
|10 TRY
|421,64600 KRW
|20 TRY
|843,29200 KRW
|50 TRY
|2.108,23000 KRW
|100 TRY
|4.216,46000 KRW
|250 TRY
|10.541,15000 KRW
|500 TRY
|21.082,30000 KRW
|1000 TRY
|42.164,60000 KRW
|2000 TRY
|84.329,20000 KRW
|5000 TRY
|210.823,00000 KRW
|10000 TRY
|421.646,00000 KRW